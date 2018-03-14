Chris Williamson Puts Morning Star in PMQs Shot

Chris Williamson is sitting behind Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs with communist paper the Morning Star deliberately left in camera shot on his lap. Presumably it will stay there for Jezza’s response to the Russia statement too…
Chris Williamson is sitting behind Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs with communist paper the Morning Star deliberately left in camera shot on his lap. Presumably it will stay there for Jezza’s response to the Russia statement too…
Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…
“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”