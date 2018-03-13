Commons Clerks Sceptical About MP-Led Bullying Inquiry

Following a letter by senior clerk David Natzler on “unresolved issues over bullying and harassment” at the House of Commons, @xtophercook gathered testimony revealing continuing concerns among serving clerks #newsnight pic.twitter.com/QJ0lV9PWaQ — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) March 12, 2018

If MPs are goood at anything it is buck passing and blame swerving. An investigation by MPs chaired by the Speaker is not promising…

Bercow chairs the House of Commons commission – which will set the terms of reference for an “independent” inquiry. Even Caroline Lucas, who is sympathetic to Bercow, says: “I think at the very least he should withdraw from that decision and that the three deputy speakers might judge on that…There might also be a case for stepping back temporarily if an investigation is carried out.” Can you imagine any other situation where the accused is allowed to be in judgement or set the terms of the investigation? This is manifestly against natural justice.