Two In Hospital After MP Targeted With Mystery Liquid

Two people have been hospitalised as a precaution after a Labour MP received a suspicious parcel which sources say contained an unknown liquid. The suspect package was sent to Bedford MP Mohammad Yasin. Staff left their offices on the first floor of Norman Shaw North and ambulances, a paramedic car and specialist police were on the scene. A source said there are concerns the incident is linked to previous threats against Muslims. A Parliamentary spokesperson said:

“Today a suspicious substance was investigated by the Met Police and was found not to be hazardous. The affected area was temporarily cordoned off but no evacuation was necessary. Two people attended hospital as a precaution.”

