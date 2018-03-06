No, Boris Didn’t Say England Might Pull Out of the World Cup

Various news outlets have reported that Boris threatened to pull England out of the World Cup during the Urgent Question on the spy poisoning today. If you look at what he actually said, he mentioned nothing about the England team and was clearly referring to “UK representation”. I.e. officials and diplomats from the UK government, not the England team:

“If things turn out to be as many members suspect that they are, I think we will have to have a serious conversation about our engagement with Russia, and for my own part I think it will be very difficult to see, thinking ahead to the World Cup this summer, I think it will be very difficult to imagine that UK representation at that event could go ahead in the normal way.”

Yet another example of certain media organisations hostile to Boris using a very serious story to make a cheap shot at the Foreign Secretary. Whether or not the government’s commitment to bring Russia “to heel” is an empty threat is surely a more pressing question…

Quote of the Day

Labour MP Mike Gapes with an epic subtweet:

“Stalin died 65 years ago today. Let us take a few moments today to remember the tens of millions of victims of the crimes of his murderous Soviet Communist regime, the terror and famine he unleashed, and the invasion, annexation and occupation of neighbouring states.”

