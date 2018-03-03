Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite

Labour MPs endorsing Jennie Formby for general secretary have accepted £140,000 worth of donations from Unite in the past year. Naturally none of them mentioned to their followers that they are bankrolled by Formby’s union…

In the last year Dan Carden has received £20,000 in cash from Unite, plus £11,475.75 to pay for staff and £1,380 to stay in the Grand Hotel at Labour conference.

In the last year Ian Lavery has received £10,000 in cash from Unite, plus £1,380 to stay in the Grand Hotel at Labour conference.

In the last year Laura Pidcock has received £20,000 in cash from Unite, plus £967 for her Christmas cards and £1,700 for hotel accommodation at Labour conference.

In the last year Grahame Morris has received £12,000 in cash from Unite, plus £1,380 for hotel accommodation at Labour conference.

In the last year Richard Burgon has received £9,000 in cash from Unite.

In the last year Karl Turner has received £4,000 in cash from Unite.

In the last year Ian Mearns has received £8,000 in cash from Unite, plus £1,380 to stay at the Grand Hotel for Labour conference.

In the last year Andrew Gwynne has received £5,000 in cash from Unite.

In the last year John McDonnell has received £4,000 in cash from Unite.

In the last year Lloyd Russell-Moyle has received £6,000 in cash from Unite.

Rebecca Long-Bailey and Kate Osamor are also reported to have endorsed Formby. Long-Bailey has received £8,000 in cash from Unite plus £1,035 for hotel accommodation, while Osamor has received £5,000 in cash from Unite.

Of course this doesn’t include the £3.5 million plus of donations Unite gave to the central party in the last year. How a trade union can buy control of the Labour Party…

