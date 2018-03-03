Labour MPs Endorsing Formby Accepted £140,000 From Unite

Labour MPs endorsing Jennie Formby for general secretary have accepted £140,000 worth of donations from Unite in the past year. Naturally none of them mentioned to their followers that they are bankrolled by Formby’s union…

I’ve known and worked alongside Jennie Formby and she will make an outstanding General Secretary of the Labour Party. Can’t think of anyone more experienced, hardworking, principled and kind hearted! https://t.co/Z686FIcLSo — Dan Carden MP (@DanCardenMP) February 27, 2018

In the last year Dan Carden has received £20,000 in cash from Unite, plus £11,475.75 to pay for staff and £1,380 to stay in the Grand Hotel at Labour conference.

I’ve known @JennieUnite for years she’s a fantastic representative of our class, a great advocate, and dedicated Trade unionist, she’d be a brilliant Gen Sec of our party https://t.co/7Ld7D9THvx — Ian Lavery MP (@IanLaveryMP) February 27, 2018

In the last year Ian Lavery has received £10,000 in cash from Unite, plus £1,380 to stay in the Grand Hotel at Labour conference.

Delighted the amazing @JennieUnite has put herself forward to be the next Gen Sec of @UKLabour. Jennie’s knowledge of our movement is second to none, she has incredible organisational ability & huge respect within the party. She has my backing to take us to the next level #JenSec https://t.co/dRHPhEPXxp — Laura Pidcock MP (@LauraPidcockMP) February 27, 2018

In the last year Laura Pidcock has received £20,000 in cash from Unite, plus £967 for her Christmas cards and £1,700 for hotel accommodation at Labour conference.

Solidarity forever ✊🏽 and a very public endorsement for my good friend and comrade Jennie Formby @JennieUnite for @UKLabour General Secretary 🌹 😃 #ForTheJennie #ForTheMany #JenSec https://t.co/kXsjRDl25B — Grahame Morris (@grahamemorris) February 27, 2018

In the last year Grahame Morris has received £12,000 in cash from Unite, plus £1,380 for hotel accommodation at Labour conference.

Jennie is a strong, principled and experienced voice from our trade union movement. Her putting her name forward to succeed Iain McNicol in the important role of General Secretary of our Party is great news! https://t.co/IT2vEwN4QV — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) February 27, 2018

In the last year Richard Burgon has received £9,000 in cash from Unite.

Happy to support Jennie for @UKLabour GS. She’d be our second ever woman GS since 1900. Strong trade unionist and long standing #NEC member. #ForTheMany 👍 https://t.co/hjBPxnMp6B — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) February 27, 2018

In the last year Karl Turner has received £4,000 in cash from Unite.

Good to see that friend and comrade @JennieUnite Jennie Formby has announced her candidacy for #JenSec of the Labour Party She certainly has my support Great candidate #ForTheJennie https://t.co/fa0QWWcNrq — Ian Mearns MP (@IanMearnsMP) February 27, 2018

In the last year Ian Mearns has received £8,000 in cash from Unite, plus £1,380 to stay at the Grand Hotel for Labour conference.

In the last year Andrew Gwynne has received £5,000 in cash from Unite.

I’m delighted @JennieUnite is standing for @UKLabour General Secretary. She’s a fantastic organiser and fighter for justice who we’ve campaigned with for years. She’s the person with the skills to deliver Jeremy’s vision of a members-led mass party to get him into Downing St. — John McDonnell MP (@johnmcdonnellMP) March 1, 2018

In the last year John McDonnell has received £4,000 in cash from Unite.

I can’t think of anyone better to take on leadership of our party’s head office than @JennieUnite. She not only has a formable background in the trade union movement currently as @unitetheunion south east director but is currently an amazing NEC Vice Chair.#ForTheJennie #JenSec — Lloyd Russell-Moyle (@lloyd_rm) February 27, 2018

In the last year Lloyd Russell-Moyle has received £6,000 in cash from Unite.

Rebecca Long-Bailey and Kate Osamor are also reported to have endorsed Formby. Long-Bailey has received £8,000 in cash from Unite plus £1,035 for hotel accommodation, while Osamor has received £5,000 in cash from Unite.

Of course this doesn’t include the £3.5 million plus of donations Unite gave to the central party in the last year. How a trade union can buy control of the Labour Party…