How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?

Ahead of John Major’s definitely-not-coordinated Remain whinge this afternoon, it’s worth taking a look at how his interventions during the referendum campaign turned out. Major claimed for example that “If we left there must be a high probability that Scotland will have another referendum and leave the UK”. In fact Nicola Sturgeon has since withdrawn her plan for a second independence vote. Then Major warned a Leave vote would lead to a “shrunken economy”. In fact the economy has grown in every quarter since we voted to leave. Major even argued Brexit would harm our relationship with the US, asking: “Would we remain such a pre-eminent ally of the United States if we no longer had influence in the EU?” On the contrary we are at the front of the queue…

Will Major say anything positive about Brexit today? Guido hopes he remembers his words during the Remain campaign: “For the UK to have to obey rules and regulations without any influence over them would be an absurd and undignified position for a nation like Britain”. That means leaving the single market, customs union and ECJ jurisdiction…

Major is speaking at the Creative Industries Federation ostensibly to talk about the tech sector. Will he mention all this good tech news since the referendum?

  • SoftBank acquires UK’s Arm Holdings for £24.3bn

  • Adobe announces plans to build a new sales and marketing office to cover Europe, the Middle East and Asia in London, doubling the size of the current one

  • Facebook pledges to create 500 more jobs in the UK

  • IBM build four more data centres in the UK

  • Google announces new headquarters in the UK, creating up to 3,000 news jobs and totalling an estimated £1bn in extra investment

  • Snap establishes its non-US office in London

  • London attracted record levels of investment in the tech industry in the first half of 2017. Figures from London & Partners revealed that since the referendum the capital’s tech sector has attracted more venture capital investment than any other European city

  • Silicon Valley investors have more than doubled funding for UK technology companies in 2017. British start-ups received £884.8m in the first nine months of this year, compared to £342m in the whole of 2016, according to London & Partners

  • Deliveroo announces it is creating 250 new tech jobs in London

  • Investment into UK FinTech companies grew by 150% in 2017 to £1.3 billion

Plenty for him to talk about…

Tags:
People:
February 28, 2018 at 11:20 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Liam Fox:

“Remaining in a customs union would only make any sense if we were to give up our global ambitions. Tomorrow’s choices would be limited to today’s status quo.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out? How Did Major’s Previous Brexit Interventions Work Out?
Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight Party Political Broadcast Follows Newsnight
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit Even Remainers Think BBC Is Anti-Brexit
Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws Cabinet Sub-Committee Committed to Divergence and Taking Back Control of Laws
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Mogg vs Faisal Mogg vs Faisal
Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer
Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union
Heywood Hits Back Heywood Hits Back
Peers Brand Adonis a Loon Peers Brand Adonis a Loon
10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer 10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer
Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas