Labour, Momentum and Communist Party to Hold “Cooperation” Meeting

The Labour Party and Momentum will join forces with the Communist Party of Britain at a “cooperation” meeting next month. The CPB are the Marxist-Leninist wing of Britain’s communist movement. They are holding a “fraternal” conference where they will team up with Corbynistas to plot joint aims and activities. Momentum officer Michael Calderbank will speak at the meeting entitled: “Working With Labour for a Socialist Future”. Adverts for the event show two red hands grasping each other, one emblazoned with the Labour Party’s red rose logo, the other with the communist hammer and sickle… 

The Communist Party of Britain aims to “put Britain on the road to socialist revolution” by means including “extra-parliamentary struggle.” The party openly praises the Soviet Union, Maoist China and other totalitarian communist regimes. Who needs Agent COB when you’ve got Labour openly working together with communists?

February 23, 2018



Quote of the Day

John McDonnell does a funny:

“I’m told there are a group of KGB colonels who are suing The Sun for associating themselves with us.”

