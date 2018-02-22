Labour Raising More Money Than Tories

The Tories invariably raise more money than Labour, not last quarter. Donor’s are clearly not inspired by May’s leadership preferring not to cough up to prop her up.
Labour raised a million quid more than the Tories…
John McDonnell does a funny:
“I’m told there are a group of KGB colonels who are suing The Sun for associating themselves with us.”