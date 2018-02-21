READ: Stasi File on British Labour Party

The Stasi Records Agency say that in their “most recent researches” they have not been able to find a specific file on Jeremy Corbyn or Diane Abbott. Guido can however publish the Stasi files on the Labour Party and the British peace movement collated by East German secret police throughout the 1980s. Under German law the authorities will only release documents naming people who are now deceased, anyone mentioned in their records who is still alive has to consent. It is in these files that the East German infiltration of Corbyn’s Labour Action for Peace group is revealed. Marked “streng geheim” – “top secret” – the documents contain evidence of widespread collusion between British Labour MPs and peaceniks with the totalitarian regime at the height of the Cold War. They were the Stasi’s useful idiots…