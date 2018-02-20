This was the response sent by the Stasi Records Agency (BStU) to Guido when he asked for Corbyn’s file way back in 2016. They cited sections 32 and 33 of the Stasi Records Act, which provide exemptions for:

records containing personal data, records containing personal data regarding holders of political functions or a public office

There is a way personal data about holders of political office can be released:

if the persons concerned have given their written consent specifying the name of the applicant specifying the name of the applicant, the project and the persons who will carry it out

Corbyn has the chance to clear his name if he tells the BStU he is happy for them to release his file. Otherwise it will remain secret until his death, at which point it can be released. So Jeremy, if you could just sign a consent form for us we’ll clear this all up…

Oh, and don’t worry readers. We didn’t come away completely empty handed…