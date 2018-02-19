Keith Vaz promised to “only accept a worker’s wage” when he was in the process of becoming an MP, Guido can reveal. Vaz is under renewed pressure over his finances after the National Crime Agency was asked to launch an Unexplained Wealth Order investigation by Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. According to newspaper reports published before his election in 1987:

“Secretary of Richmond and Barnes Labour Party Keith Vaz has been selected as Labour candidate for the Leicester East constituency… Mr Vaz is going to live and work in Leicester in the run up to the election. He said that if elected he will only accept a worker’s wage and donate the rest of his parliamentary salary to the local Labour Party.”

Mr Vaz’s parliamentary salary is £74,962. Mr Vaz’s spokesman said this weekend the allegations are “entirely unfounded”. How much of Vaz’s salary over his 31 years in Parliament has he donated to Leicester East Labour Party?