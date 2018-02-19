Vaz Promised to “Only Accept a Worker’s Wage”

Keith Vaz promised to “only accept a worker’s wage” when he was in the process of becoming an MP, Guido can reveal. Vaz is under renewed pressure over his finances after the National Crime Agency was asked to launch an Unexplained Wealth Order investigation by Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. According to newspaper reports published before his election in 1987:

“Secretary of Richmond and Barnes Labour Party Keith Vaz has been selected as Labour candidate for the Leicester East constituency… Mr Vaz is going to live and work in Leicester in the run up to the election. He said that if elected he will only accept a worker’s wage and donate the rest of his parliamentary salary to the local Labour Party.”

Mr Vaz’s parliamentary salary is £74,962. Mr Vaz’s spokesman said this weekend the allegations are “entirely unfounded”. How much of Vaz’s salary over his 31 years in Parliament has he donated to Leicester East Labour Party?

Tags: ,
People:
February 19, 2018 at 1:39 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris Johnson was shown a trophy monkey head as he toured a room of illegally-poached animals seized by Scotland Yard. He said:

“What’s this poor chap here? Faint air of a … Labour backbencher.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
BBC Still Ignoring Agent COB Story BBC Still Ignoring Agent COB Story
Moscow’s Man in Westminster Moscow’s Man in Westminster
Waterson New Guardian Media Editor Waterson New Guardian Media Editor
Tories Demand Agent COB Faces Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tories Demand Agent COB Faces Foreign Affairs Select Committee
Vaz Reported to National Crime Agency Over His Finances Vaz Reported to National Crime Agency Over His Finances
Bolton Sacked Bolton Sacked
Agent COB Was ‘Paid Informant’ Alleges Czech Spy Agent COB Was ‘Paid Informant’ Alleges Czech Spy
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here No Facebook Engagement Drop Off Seen Here
Adonis Tipped to Set Up Centrist Party and Be “British Macron” Adonis Tipped to Set Up Centrist Party and Be “British Macron”
Corbyn’s New Anti-Racism Campaign Star Sent N-Word, “Jew” and Hitler Tweets Corbyn’s New Anti-Racism Campaign Star Sent N-Word, “Jew” and Hitler Tweets
Corbynistas Openly Using McDonnell’s IRA Nickname Corbynistas Openly Using McDonnell’s IRA Nickname
Standard Deliveroo Love-In Standard Deliveroo Love-In
Gotcha! Commie Corbyn Gotcha! Commie Corbyn
Oxfam Failed to Ban Staff Using Prostitutes Because of “Civil Liberties” Oxfam Failed to Ban Staff Using Prostitutes Because of “Civil Liberties”
Labour MP to Voter: “P*ss Off” Labour MP to Voter: “P*ss Off”
EXCLUSIVE: May’s Chief of Staff in Late Night Porn Shocker EXCLUSIVE: May’s Chief of Staff in Late Night Porn Shocker
Equalities Commission Slams Labour… Again Equalities Commission Slams Labour… Again
Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online
Terror Cops Probe White Powder Sent to Parliament Terror Cops Probe White Powder Sent to Parliament