Terror Cops Probe “White Powder” Sent to Parliament

The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command are investigating after a letter containing “white powder” was sent to Amber Rudd’s office in Parliament. A Met Police spokesman said:

“At approximately 1136hrs on Tuesday, 13 February, police were informed of a suspicious package that had been delivered to an office within the Palace of Westminster. Police are at the scene and dealing.

“The letter contained a white powder which is currently being assessed by specialists. The office remains closed at this time, but the rest of the Palace of Westminster is open.

“Detectives from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have been informed and are investigating.”

A House of Commons spokesman said the powder is “non-harmful”:

“Today the Metropolitan Police investigated a small package containing white powder on the Parliamentary Estate. The powder was found to be non-harmful.”

Parliament is in recess so most MPs are absent from Westminster, though their staff are still working on the Parliamentary Estate. The building was not put into lock-down.

Get in touch if you have any info on this developing story…

Tags:
February 13, 2018 at 3:06 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Steve Hilton quoting Tony Blair’s advice…

“You cannot underestimate how much they believe it’s their job to actually run the country and to resist the changes put forward by people they dismiss as ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians. They genuinely see themselves as the true guardians of the national interest, and think that their job is simply to wear you down and wait you out.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
McDonnell Mocks Labour Compliance Unit McDonnell Mocks Labour Compliance Unit
UKIP Plot to Make Muslim-Bashing Batten Leader UKIP Plot to Make Muslim-Bashing Batten Leader
Sun’s Tom Greatest Tosser in Westminster Sun’s Tom Greatest Tosser in Westminster
Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns
“Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop “Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop
New SpAd List New SpAd List
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
No Straight White Men Allowed at Labour Equalities Conference No Straight White Men Allowed at Labour Equalities Conference
Rum Collins: DCMS Committee Chair Enjoying US Jaunt Rum Collins: DCMS Committee Chair Enjoying US Jaunt
Corbynista Space Cadets Corbynista Space Cadets
At Least 6 Leave Donors Received Identical Death Threats This Week At Least 6 Leave Donors Received Identical Death Threats This Week
Is This Britain’s Rudest Remainer? Terry Christian Mansplains to Claire Perry Is This Britain’s Rudest Remainer? Terry Christian Mansplains to Claire Perry
Epic Guardian Unpaid Internship Hypocrisy Epic Guardian Unpaid Internship Hypocrisy
SamCam on Tinder SamCam on Tinder
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum 49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Mogg vs Faisal Mogg vs Faisal
Cable Confused on TTIP Cable Confused on TTIP
Tories Move to Impose Candidates Centrally Tories Move to Impose Candidates Centrally
Jewish Labour Chair Accused of Financial Misconduct as Tory Chief Mired in Cover Up Jewish Labour Chair Accused of Financial Misconduct as Tory Chief Mired in Cover Up