New SpAd List: Cameron Era Advisers Return

The return of veteran Cameron era aides is a definite theme as Guido brings you the latest SpAd List. Guido can reveal Zoe Thorogood is Brandon Lewis’ new chief of staff at CCHQ (she is joined by Anita Boateng, who will split her time with David Lidington in the Cabinet Office). Zoe was Eric Pickles’ SpAd back in the day at DCLG, she is popular, a grown up and will be a useful hire for the Tories. Guido understands Meg Powell-Chandler, who worked for Dave for two years in Number 10, is returning to government as Damian Hinds’ SpAd. We can also reveal Sajid Javid has hired Samuel Coates (the comms/strategy one not the Times one) – he’s a former speechwriter to Cameron, adviser to the Canadian government and Brexiter. Lottie Dominiczak (née Dexter) will once again be SpAd to Matt Hancock, having had the same job in the DC years. She is joined at DCMS by ex-CCHQ spinner and chess obsessive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin.

There are a few blank spaces left to fill – get in touch if you have the names…