BBC #TomorrowsPapersToday Censors Mail on Sunday Splash

Here’s the Mail on Sunday splash which for some reason @hendopolis hasn’t tweeted out. (It was distributed an hour ago and he’s tweeted out their sports page) #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Xw2aNBby57 — Media Guido (@MediaGuido) February 10, 2018

For some reason the BBC’s on-duty #TomorrowsPapersToday tweeter Neil Henderson forgot to send out the Mail on Sunday front page last night. It featured on the BBC News Channel paper review and the Marr paper review, but not #TomorrowsPapersToday. This isn’t the first time Henderson has refused to tweet out an “uncomfortable” newspaper splash – last year he censored a Sun story about diver Tom Daley.

I’m uncomfortable with what the Sun has done this evening so I won’t be tweeting it. I leave it with you to judge. — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 20, 2017

Why are the BBC’s #TomorrowsPapersToday tweeters making personal editorial decisions about which newspaper front pages licence fee payers can and can’t see? Who made @hendopolis news editor of the internet?