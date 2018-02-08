Mogg v Faisal

Jacob Rees-Mogg turns up to Number 10 to deliver a petition on international aid, then gives an impromptu interview to Faisal Islam about why we have to leave the customs union. Not doing himself any harm.

Quote of the Day

Steve Hilton quoting Tony Blair’s advice…

“You cannot underestimate how much they believe it’s their job to actually run the country and to resist the changes put forward by people they dismiss as ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians. They genuinely see themselves as the true guardians of the national interest, and think that their job is simply to wear you down and wait you out.”

