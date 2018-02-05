Suspended Tory Youth Star in Leaked Messages: “I Hit Him, I Hurt a Guy, Think I’m In Trouble”

These are the messages that purportedly show Tory rising star Stephen Canning admitting he hit a rival in a bar fight. Screenshots reveal Canning wrote in an online chat: “I hit him… everyone’s mad, cause he [sic] blood and ambulance… I hurt a guy, Think I’m in trouble.” A friend replied: “I’m glad you punched him… why are your nights out so dramatic.”

Guido showed the messages to Canning this morning. In an interesting statement, he said:

“These messages bear no resemblance to any situation that has ever occurred. On this night, and no night I’ve attended, has anyone been punched, shed blood or had ambulances present. To claim this situation occurred is simply a lie. On the night in question I protected a young female activist from harassment, something I will not apologise for.”

Yesterday The Mail on Sunday reported Canning is suspended from the Tory party after an alleged fracas at Maggie’s nightclub, Chelsea. The Essex councillor told the paper that he was defending a female friend from harassment by an ex-boyfriend. Yesterday Canning also said in a statement on Facebook:

“I deny in the strongest possible way anything of this sort ever taking place.”

Punchy denial given the messages…