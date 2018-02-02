Jared Makes Mocha-ry of Taxpayers With Personal Coffee Machine on Expenses

Taxpayers have bean mugged off by chronically absent Labour MP Jared O’Mara once again: Guido can report he took the unusual step of putting a personal coffee machine on expenses. One of O’Mara’s first actions as an MP was to buy the drinks machine for £72.50. Jared then went to ground for four months, so his machine didn’t get a latte use…

MPs can pay for their own tea and coffee by visiting one of parliament’s many cafes or restaurants – though these are also subsidised. Some put hot drinks on the taxpayer but usually order bulk tea and coffee from stationery suppliers at discounted rates. Not Jared though, who went for the posh option instead. Leaves a bitter taste…