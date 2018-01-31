Phillip Lee’s Tweets Make No Sense

Remainers are getting very excited about junior Justice minister Phillip Lee’s Project Fear 2.0 tweets last night. He essentially warned against a real Brexit “if these figures turn out to be anywhere near right”.

This makes no sense. The leaked forecasts predict what is going to happen in 15 years’ time, and look at models the government is not pursuing anyway. How does Lee plan on working out if they are “anywhere near right” before we Brexit? Illogical attention-seeking from an ambitious Remainer…

Tags:
People:
January 31, 2018 at 9:44 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

New ERG chair Jacob Rees-Mogg warns Downing Street:

“The government’s tone on Brexit needs to fundamentally change. If we are timid and cowering and terrified of the future, then our children will judge us in the balance and find us wanting.”

