Labour Suspend Campaigner to Keep All Women Shortlists Real Over “Women Don’t Have Dicks” Tweet

Jennifer James, who has raised £20,000 to fund a legal challenge to the decision by the Labour Party to allow self-defining women on to All-Women-Shortlists, has been suspended by the Labour Party over a tweet which said women do not have a penis. In Corbyn’s loony Labour Party this earns you a suspension…

Her campaign follows genuine grassroots anger from women from all wings of Labour that the party has recently allowed males to be elected as women’s officers and males to be selected over females in all-woman MP candidate selections. Left-wing feminist Jennifer, a mother, also warned that

“In fifteen years’ time when your daughters miss out on their Uni places cos of men, when your mum is in a hospital ward with men, when the Olympic women’s 100m gold is won by a man and when a fully grown man follows your little girl into the women’s loos at Maccys… remember us.”

According to a Labour Party spokesperson the NEC recently “confirmed that all women shortlists are and always have been open to all women, which of course includes trans women.” This is surely taking “brocialism” too far?

Tags:
People:
January 26, 2018 at 1:19 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Oprah on running for President…

“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Inside McDonnell’s €800 A Night Davos Hotel Inside McDonnell’s €800 A Night Davos Hotel
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Williamson Booed: “Jezza Will Be Greatest PM” Williamson Booed: “Jezza Will Be Greatest PM”
Trump Sorry for Britain First Retweets Trump Sorry for Britain First Retweets
Second Tory Minister on President’s Club List Second Tory Minister on President’s Club List
Tale of Two Interventions Tale of Two Interventions
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Dave on Hot Mic: Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We Thought Dave on Hot Mic: Brexit Has Turned Out Less Badly Than We Thought
Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review
Onions and #Megabantz: Truss’s Twitter Makeover Onions and #Megabantz: Truss’s Twitter Makeover
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Day 2: UKIP Resignations Rolling Live Blog Day 2: UKIP Resignations Rolling Live Blog
Galloway Backs Evolve Blog ‘Editor’ for Parliament Galloway Backs Evolve Blog ‘Editor’ for Parliament
New Tory PPS List In Full New Tory PPS List In Full
Oxfam Go Full Corbynista Oxfam Go Full Corbynista
UKIP NEC Votes No Confidence In Bolton UKIP NEC Votes No Confidence In Bolton
Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims Greenpeace Still Making Fake Wind Claims
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Local Labour Members Want Jared Deselected Local Labour Members Want Jared Deselected