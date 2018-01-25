Jez Tells Labour MPs to Lobby Against Hezbollah Ban

The JC has a story this morning that Labour has asked its MPs to oppose a motion calling for the political wing of Hezbollah to be banned in Britain. Guido has got hold of the PLP briefing document in full – in it Labour MPs are told “there is a balance” to be struck and that “Full proscription could be a move against dialogue and meaningful peace negotiations in Middle East”. The document, produced by Diane Abbott’s Shadow Home Affairs team, tells Labour MPs to lobby ministers against proscribing the terror group, even giving them suggested questions to ask in the Commons:

“Does the Minister agree with a balanced approach: that we condemn pursuing political ends by violent means in the current proscription of the military wing of Hizballah but acknowledge the difficulties for a lasting settlement in the Middle East if the political wing was proscribed?”

With “friends” like these…

January 25, 2018



Quote of the Day

John Curtice on fiscal policy:

“Attitudes to taxation and spending are basically counter-cyclical. If a government comes in and tries to reduce spending and taxation, after a while people will get worried about the state of public services. If a government increases taxation and public spending, after a while they’ll get concerned about increasing taxation…. In as much as there are lots of ideologues out there who think the state should be this proportion of GDP, they’re all wrong. Because the public’s view is counter-cyclical to the recent experience. It’s basically impossible to satisfy the public.”

