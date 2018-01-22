Oxfam Go Full Corbynista

Have Oxfam been taken over by Momentum? They charity has tweeted this afternoon that “At the moment we have an extreme form of capitalism that only works for those at the top”. They go on to call for a state-run economy, and even borrow Jeremy Corbyn’s catchphrase: “We are calling for governments to manage our economies so that they work for everyone and not just the fortunate few”. In the real world capitalism has lifted millions out of extreme poverty…

We shouldn’t really be surprised that Oxfam are run by a bunch of pinkos more interested in making loony political points than actually helping people – just read their 2010 blog post praising Venezuela as a “success story”. Of course “extreme capitalism” certainly working for Oxfam’s chief exec, who is paid £129,000-a-year. Sad that a once respected charity has been reduced to Corbynista Twitter campaigning…

Tory MP Nick Boles says what everyone thinks…

“There is a timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May’s Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister.”

