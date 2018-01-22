Ed Balls Parties With Trumpettes at Mar-a-Lago

Pictured at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort yesterday… Ed Balls. The former Shadow Chancellor was partying with socialite Toni Holt Kramer, the founder of “Trumpettes USA”, and Tina Hillstrom, an actress who is part of the “Real Women for Trump” campaign, and who Ed follows on Twitter. Toni and Tina spent the weekend at Mar-a-Lago celebrating Trump’s one year anniversary as President. Ed looking almost as orange as the Donald…

Quote of the Day

Tory MP Nick Boles says what everyone thinks…

“There is a timidity and lack of ambition about Mrs May’s Government which means it constantly disappoints. Time to raise your game, Prime Minister.”

