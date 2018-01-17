PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 17 January.
Q2 Mr Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough)
Q3 Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington)
Q4 David Linden (Glasgow East)
Q5 Simon Hoare (North Dorset)
Q6 Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West)
Q7 Dr Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)
Q8 David Simpson (Upper Bann)
Q9 Nic Dakin (Scunthorpe)
Q10 Alex Norris (Nottingham North)
Q11 Imran Hussain (Bradford East)
Q12 Stephen Timms (East Ham)
Q13 Paul Scully (Sutton and Cheam)
Q14 Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk)
Q15 Scott Mann (North Cornwall)
Comments in the comments…