PMQs Sketch: Jez The Builder Should Be Privatised

Jeremy Corbyn should have arrived at PMQs ready to swing a wrecking ball at Theresa May over Carillion, but, in scenes beyond parody, Labour’s Bob the Builder forgot his tools. Geriatric Jez ruined his digs at May by digging himself a hole: yet again he forgot to ask the Prime Minister a question, to which May – somewhat surprisingly – responded:

“I’m very happy to answer questions when the right honourable gentleman asks one. He didn’t.”

To remind Jez to do his job properly, Carillion could offer the bearded wonder a few tried and tested techniques. Fix flashing orange lights to his folder beside each question, perhaps, or equip Labour MPs with fluorescent jackets emblazoned with reflective question marks. Rig up a siren to blare “NOW ASK THE QUESTION”, punctuated by loud beeping, like the audible warning emitted by a reversing lorry. Get a demolition team in (there should be a few short of work now), fix explosive charges to the Labour front bench, and detonate one every time Corbyn speaks for more than a minute without asking anything. Alternatively, equip loudmouth Thornberry with a nailgun, and let her remind the fool who’s boss every time he cocks up…

For Jeremy Corbyn, the world should be run like a 1970s construction site. At the first sign of any difficulty, the shout “down tools, everybody out” should go up. The guilt of Corbyn’s middle class childhood has led him to fetishise the honest labour of tubby, whistling sub-contractors, who he imagines carry only union cards and sandwiches in brown paperbags, rather than dream of betterment for their children. At this most staged of all PMQs, he flicked the faux anger switch, increasingly the most tired of his tactics, growling at the government for issuing contracts “even after the share price was in free fall and the company had issued profit warnings”.

If only Theresa May could reply: “do you know what a profit warning is? Can you name Carillion’s share price? Can you explain how contracting out works? Can you name a single project Carillion has worked on?” It’s worth remembering in these situations that Jezza is as sharp as a blunt saw and as quick as a PFI project.

In fact, Jez is now so inefficient at doing his job at PMQs – not even asking questions, which is the entire point, considering it is called Prime Minister’s QUESTIONS – the only sensible option left is to privatise him. Putting Labour’s PMQs role out to tender would attract a variety of bidders (most of the shadow cabinet, for a start) keen to streamline the whole enterprise, cutting down completion time and providing a better customer experience in the process. Bringing Jezza into private ownership would remove a considerable burden on the taxpayer, bring about improvement by competition and would allow Corbynistas to put their money where their mouth is and buy shares in the old duffer. Best of all, in the real world, the useless fool could finally be fired…

Tags:
January 17, 2018 at 3:40 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Sky’s Faisal Islam on the mood in Parliament at the moment:

“It’s a totally febrile atmosphere here. It’s kind of like Game of Thrones meets House of Cards – and if you chuck in the Labour Party – Laurel and Hardy too.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords Watch: Baroness Jenkin Drops C-Bomb in Lords
Cheers as Sports Back Open Cheers as Sports Back Open
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners PMQs Sketch: Corbynish For Beginners
Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely Sports and Social Closed Indefinitely
Bad Al Flips at Gisela Bad Al Flips at Gisela
Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers Corbyn Goes Shouty Crackers
Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes Hammond’s Banter Budget: All The Jokes
MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395% MPs’ Security Costs Rise 1395%
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism? Will Corbyn Sign EDM Condemning Communism?
Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space” Ban MPs from Sports & Social “Safe Space”
Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns Sketch: House of Wrong’Uns
Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament Man Arrested After Churchill Statue Vandalised Outside Parliament
Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry Heads Up: Parliament Tells MPs It’s Too Windy To Inspect Falling Masonry
Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight Red Sky at Night, Jez’s Delight
Arms Folded in Unity Arms Folded in Unity
Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story Brake Misleads Bercow About Guido Story
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch