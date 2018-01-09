Gauke Must Tell Parole Board to Explain Worboys Decision

Justice Secretary David Gauke jumps straight into his new job with a statement on John Worboys at 1:15pm. Over the weekend we learned that the Parole Board was considering publishing a rationale of its decision to release Worboys, though nothing has been forthcoming. This seems an obvious opportunity for Gauke to take the initiative and put some pressure on the Parole Board. As Patrick O’Flynn astutely points out, the Worboys story is of far greater interest to the public than the disastrous reshuffle currently grabbing the headlines. And so far Richard Burgon has been doing better than the government with his response…

Just a hunch but I reckon the only story to have cut through with most people so far this year is the Worboys fiasco. Growing feeling justice system is in a mess and gone soft. Open goal for someone. — Patrick O’Flynn (@oflynnmep) January 9, 2018

Gauke has an obvious opportunity to win a positive headline, help reassure the public and victims and get the Parole Board to do the right thing and explain its decision. No brainer, right…