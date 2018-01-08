++ RESHUFFLE LIVE ++

James Brokenshire resigns as Northern Ireland Secretary for health reasons.

Patrick McLoughlin steps down as party chairman.

Brandon Lewis new party chairman.

James Cleverly new deputy chairman.

9 new Tory vice chairmen: Kemi Badenoch, Ben Bradley, Chris Skidmore, Maria Caulfield, Rehman Chishti, Helen Grant, Andrew Jones, Marcus Jones and James Morris.

David Lidington is Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and Minister for the Cabinet Office.

Amber Rudd stays as Home Secretary, Philip Hammond stays as Chancellor, David Davis stays as Brexit Secretary, Boris Johnson stays as Foreign Secretary.

Sajid Javid becomes the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Jeremy Hunt Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Greg Clark remains Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Gavin Williamson remains as Secretary of State for Defence.

David Gauke becomes Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice.