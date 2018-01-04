Starmer Was DPP Who Didn’t Prosecute Worboys For 75 Sex Assaults

A huge scandal is breaking over how the inexplicable decision has been made to release serial rapist John Worboys from prison. Worboys was convicted of one rape, five sexual assaults and 12 charges of drugging women, before 75 further women came forward with complaints against him. The Director of Public Prosecutions decided that because Worboys had been given a life sentence, he should not be prosecuted for the further cases. If he had been, there is no way he would be being released from prison. The DPP at the time? Keir Starmer… Huge questions to answer here…

January 4, 2018 at 6:00 pm



