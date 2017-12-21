Peston Let Down By “Three Well-Placed Sources”

“Damian Green will keep his job”, so said ITV’s political editor Robert Peston ten days ago, citing “three well-placed sources” who told him “there should be confirmation on Wednesday” that week. How did he get it so wrong? Peston’s always entertaining blog could have been used to see how the idea of letting Green off would go down with the Lobby. It’s possible the Cabinet Office and Number 10 hardened their position on Green’s fate as the inquiry continued into this week. Or Peston’s “well-placed” sources could just not be that well-placed…

Tags:
People: /
December 21, 2017 at 8:59 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’ Peston Let Down by ‘Three Well Placed Sources’
Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K Canary: We Misrepresented the Facts About Laura K
Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female Dale’s Top Tweeters Just 17% Female
The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers
Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director
Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough Tom Brake: Media Aren’t Patriotic Enough
BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank BBC Hypes Gloomy Brexit Report By EU-Funded Think Tank
Guardian and BBC Fail to Mention Kerslake is Labour Adviser Guardian and BBC Fail to Mention Kerslake is Labour Adviser
Max Clifford Dead Max Clifford Dead
BuzzFeed Redundancies Doubled BuzzFeed Redundancies Doubled
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Boris on “Cowardly” Paperchase and Pizza Hut Boris on “Cowardly” Paperchase and Pizza Hut
Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit
Now Stop Funding Hate Targets NSPCC Now Stop Funding Hate Targets NSPCC
Loony Chris Williamson Still Loving Castro Loony Chris Williamson Still Loving Castro
Spineless Pizza Hut Cave to Press-Hating Twitter Trolls Spineless Pizza Hut Cave to Press-Hating Twitter Trolls