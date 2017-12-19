The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist

Consider this left-wing nonsense:

“The Government should be prepared to redistribute more through the tax system: from the wealthy to working families with modest incomes. They should be prepared to increase taxes on accumulated wealth so they can cut taxes on income. They could raise more money through inheritance tax.”

In a country where the top-marginal rate of tax is 60%* is the pressing policy challenge a lack of redistribution and too low rates of taxation? After managing to keep a mere 40% of your justly earned income this wonk wants to increase the tax burden on your savings. If you then want to pass on your savings to your children he wants to tax the cash all over again…

Which left-wing Corbynista policy wonk is responsible for this nonsense? Nick Timothy, author of that Conservative Party manifesto and Theresa May’s former right-hand man for policy, proposed this in The Sun this morning. How he thinks social mobility will be increased by taxing people more heavily is not clear. Margaret Thatcher correctly identified that many of her opponents would “rather have the poor poorer, provided that the rich were less rich.”  Levelling down is the worst form of social mobility…

*According to the Taxpayers’ Alliance a salary of £110,000 will, including employers’ NI, see you on a marginal rate of 66.6%.

Tags: ,
People:
December 19, 2017 at 1:37 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Emma Dent Coad:

“My 2017 Christmas message: let’s work together to ensure that there is no more ‘us and them’.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist The Sun’s Corbynista Columnist
Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic Minister’s Christmas Prophy-Laugh-Tic
Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum Report: No Significant Russian Activity in Referendum
Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News Ofcom Probing Salmond Over Fake News
CBI: Everything is Awesome CBI: Everything is Awesome
LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches LibDems and Open Britain Fined For Referendum Spending Breaches
Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018 Corbyn: I’ll Be PM By Next Christmas. Diane: Labour Will Move Decisively Ahead in Polls in 2018
UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong UnFacts: Pro-Remain “Fact-Based” Website Keeps Getting It Wrong
Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers Morning Star Flogging Socialist Xmas Hampers
Bullying Lobbyists at Centre of Carl Sargeant Investigation Bullying Lobbyists at Centre of Carl Sargeant Investigation
Williamson: Media Ignored Prize I Didn’t Even Know About Williamson: Media Ignored Prize I Didn’t Even Know About
Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’ Soubry: Vote for Me is A Vote for ‘Theresa May and Good Brexit Deal’
Pictured: Rebel Remainer Booze-Up Pictured: Rebel Remainer Booze-Up
Corbyn Heckled at Chanukah Party Corbyn Heckled at Chanukah Party
Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each Top 20 Brexit Blocking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each
Momentum Claims Only a Tiny Fraction of the Hundreds of Thousands it Raised for the Election Were Spent on the Election Momentum Claims Only a Tiny Fraction of the Hundreds of Thousands it Raised for the Election Were Spent on the Election
Labour Delays Kelvin Hopkins Decision Labour Delays Kelvin Hopkins Decision
Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director