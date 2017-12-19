CLP Chair Resigns Accusing Labour of “Bullying” and “Corruption”

A constituency Labour Party chair has resigned in protest at “bullying” and “corruption” by Corbynistas who she claimed rigged a candidate selection. Kay Dickinson, who was in charge of Morecambe and Lunesdale CLP, announced her resignation on social media in a explosive post tearing into increasing hard-left influence within the party. Dickinson wrote:

“I hereby resign from being Chair of my CLP, resign from the CLP and resign from the Labour Party. Morecambe and Lunesdale have just had the most set up, one sided and biased selection that has sidelined all 3 excellent, loyal and dedicated local candidates…

“I feel this entire process has been a total set up to impose one particular candidate onto the CLP.

“One candidate felt so bullied and degraded by the harassment she felt subjected to that she withdrew from the selection…

“The Labour Party… is still a corrupt old boys club where people in power get to dictate who stands for Parliament…

“I know that I will be far from the only member to feel this way and withdraw their support from the local and/or national party. I would urge anyone doing so to state their reason in writing to the powers that be. I for one will not be party to this corruption.”