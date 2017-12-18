Remainers Hire Millionaire Former Lobbyist, Economist Journalist and Friend of Bono

Remainers have been looking for a new figurehead to unite their various factions and form a coherent campaign to reverse Brexit. They have chosen the person possibly least likely to change voters’ minds in Sunderland or Boston: Gordon Brown’s old mate Mark Malloch-Brown. He announced his appointment last night by calling Brexit a “betrayal of our country”. His CV is like a parody of the archetypal metropolitan elitist Remainer…

Marlborough College and Cambridge educated.

Former Economist journalist.

Lobbyist for Sawyer-Miller and FTI consulting.

Member of the Guardian’s global advisory panel alongside Bono.

Vice-President of the World Bank.

Kofi Annan’s Chef de Cabinet at the UN, who he defended over the oil-for-food scandal.

Consultancy at scandal-hit oil firm Vitol.

Currently holds six directorships, including two oil and gas companies and an asset management firm, and declares six other sources of remunerated employment, including a political consultancy, private equity firm and insurance company.

Vice-chairman of Soros Fund Management. That one will really set off the conspiracy theorists.

The decision of pro-Remain group Best for Britain to give the role to Malloch-Brown is causing ructions among Remain supporters:

The recruitment of @malloch_brown to win public opinion back to Remain is the best news the Brexiteers have had since June 23, 2016. The very incarnation of what made people vote Leave in the first place https://t.co/AD8YIkk5Mf — Matthew d’Ancona (@MatthewdAncona) December 17, 2017

Open Britain’s attempts to block Brexit are being bankrolled by City PR firms, lobbyists and investment bankers, now Best for Britain is being led by a multi-millionaire former lobbyist, Economist journalist and friend of Bono who currently has 12 jobs. The Remainers just don’t get it…