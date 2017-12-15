Question Time’s Brexit Hero

Last Question Time of the year last night and this Brexiteer’s contribution might just be the best of the 2017 series. The audience member tore into both Nicky Morgan and Rebecca Long-Bailey over their respective failings on Brexit – then Isabel Oakeshott roasted NiMo for her rebellion. Good stuff…

