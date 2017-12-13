Top 20 Brexit Wrecking MPs Signed 193 Amendments Each

These are the 20 remain-backing MPs who signed the most amendments to vital EU legislation in a co-ordinated attempt to stop Brexit. On average, this group of hardcore Brexit-blockers signed 193 amendments each across the ‘Article 50 Bill’ (European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill) and the ‘Repeal Bill’ (European Union (Withdrawal) Bill). Despite warnings not to use amendments to frustrate or delay Brexit, these legislators put their name to a ridiculous number of them, including to blatant ‘wrecking amendments’. Moreover, 16 of them also voted against triggering Article 50. Guido expects their email inboxes will be very full tonight…