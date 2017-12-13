Who’s In The Final Running To Be New BBC News Director

Guido can disclose who’s in the final running to become the new Director of BBC News, replacing James Harding. It’s understood the appointment could be announced as soon as this afternoon. Here are the names in the frame…

Fran Unsworth: Thought to be favourite. Director of the World Service, with strong grasp of the impartiality rules, she is also Director of News and Current Affairs and sits on the BBC’s Executive Team. Safe pair of hands…

Jonathan Munro: Currently Head of Newsgathering and former ITV man. Was in charge of the infamous BBC election debate dubbed as having had 'the most left-wing audience ever' – even by lefties…

Kamal Ahmed: The BBC's Economics Editor is a wildcard with no management experience. A big hand in yesterday's project fear Rand Corporation story…

Gavin Allen: Currently overseeing Today and the Ten and the World At One. Popular among the troops…

Not long to wait…