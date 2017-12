The government has been defeated on what remainers refer to as a “meaningful vote” on the final Brexit deal – but what is really a naked attempt to subvert the referendum result.

MPs voted 309 to 305 for Dominic Grieve’s amendment. The government lost by four votes.

Stay tuned for the Tory rebels…

UPDATE: 12 rebels confirmed as Morgan, Neill, Sandbach, Soubry, Stevenson, Wollaston, Allen, Clarke, Djanogly, Grieve, (Stephen) Hammond, Heald.