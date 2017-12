“Become very cool to vote Labour – in my opinion there are quite a few shy Tories who are voting Labour as it is seen to be cool” @ToffTalks pic.twitter.com/tzT32kEO2e — BBC This Week (@bbcthisweek) 19 October 2017

Georgia Toffolo won ITV’s I’m a Celebrity last night. She is a sworn Tory and politics fan; here she is discussing the Conservatives on BBC’s This Week. Guido is beginning to think it was a mistake not to hire her as an intern…