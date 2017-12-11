Labour’s “Easy Movement” Muddle

Unlucky Dawn Butler was tasked with explaining what Keir Starmer’s proposals for “easy movement” of people means this afternoon, and she did not rule out it could entail unlimited number of EU migrants coming to the UK after Brexit. Speaking on the Daily Politics, the Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities seemed unsure what Labour’s position on free movement would mean for migration:

“It means that… there has to be movement… well, that is something that he will then develop in terms of detail… we will need movement in people… we will need movement of people but it won’t look exactly as it looks now…”

Butler went on to say: “we never talk about caps on numbers.” Asked whether Labour’s proposals could mean an unlimited number of EU migrants coming to the UK, Butler said:

“I think to be honest that’s part of the negotiations… if we were round the negotiating table we could come back with more detail”

Meanwhile, the Labour manifesto opposes continued free movement. “Easy” movement not quite so easy…