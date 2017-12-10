Labour Won’t Rule Out Second Referendum, More Payments, “Easy If Not Free” Movement

Keir Starmer didn’t deny that Britain would become a “vassal state” of the EU under his proposals in a revealing interview that showed his party’s true colours on Brexit. Labour’s Shadow Brexit Secretary repeatedly refused to rule out his party backing a second referendum, saying only: “we haven’t called for a second referendum”. Under Labour’s proposed ‘Norway style’ treaty, Starmer accepted that there would be:

  • Continuing payments to the EU (“Norway pays money in, there may have to be payments”);
  • Close to free cross-border movement of labour, described as “easy movement if not free” (“the end of free movement does not mean no movement… of course we would want people to come from the EU to work here”);
  • Continued mapping of EU regulations and standards with a copy and paste approach – but with no say over them.

Starmer also didn’t deny that he would rather Britain stayed in the single market outright. This was a significant interview where Starmer showed his true hand. Labour has nothing to offer Brexit voters…

Tags: , ,
People:
December 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Former public schoolboy Chuka Umunna told the  ‘Exit From Brexit Dinner’…

“Remainians, Remoaners, I don’t care what the label is, I’m proud. It’s fashionable to label everyone in this room as the liberal metropolitan elite . . . This caricature is promoted by a bunch of former public schoolboys!” 

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers Khan Gets Brexit-Bashing Corbynistas To Write His ‘Independent’ Impact Papers
WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy WATCH: Barnier Shuts Down Remainers’ Single Market Fantasy
Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said Brexit Bill £35-39 Billion: What the Papers Said
Senior Brexiteers Back Deal Senior Brexiteers Back Deal
Deal Done: Read in Full Deal Done: Read in Full
Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal Watch: Moment May and Juncker Announce Deal
Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her Watch: May Not Bringing Brexiteers With Her
Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control Boris: Whole of UK Must Take Back Control
Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum Gisela: Regulatory Alignment “Completely Unacceptable”, Doesn’t Respect Referendum
CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU Schulz: Member States Must Accept United States of Europe Or Leave EU
Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins Knives Out For Heywood and Robbins
Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union Starmer: UK Should Remain in Single Market and Customs Union
Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit
Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now Tweet that Sank the No Border Deal… For Now
Sadiq and Sturgeon Deliberately Misleading Sadiq and Sturgeon Deliberately Misleading
DUP: Northern Ireland Must Leave EU on Same Terms As Rest of UK DUP: Northern Ireland Must Leave EU on Same Terms As Rest of UK
City Jobs Boom: Square Mile to Embark on Hiring Spree City Jobs Boom: Square Mile to Embark on Hiring Spree
Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill Remainers Fibbing About Brexit Bill