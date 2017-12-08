Senior Brexiteers Back Deal

Michael Gove praises PM’s deal that he says “guarantees the rights of UK citizens abroad as well as the 3m EU citizens here” #r4today pic.twitter.com/aiPVO9rIih — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) 8 December 2017

The Prime Minister has made important decisions in the national interest so we can move ahead to a successful EU exit. I am giving my full support — Steve Baker MP 8 December 2017

Pragmatic & flexible. Great news that we are moving onto the next stage of negotiations. Credit to @Number10gov for all efforts on this. — Suella Fernandes MP 8 December 2017

Senior Tory Brexiteers are cautiously backing the deal and think this still means we are heading towards a proper Brexit. But they are under no illusions it’s a fudge and the real battle on the end state is yet to come…