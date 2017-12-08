Mail’s Epic Guardian Burn

Top banter from the Daily Mail this morning teasing The Guardian over its decision to go tabloid. The Guardian has said it will ditch its ‘Berliner’ format in the new year. The Mail’s editorial shows just what can be done with smaller page:

“The Mail congratulates the Guardian on finally seeing the light and becoming a tabloid. True, it’s taken a long time and – through awesome business ineptitude – losses of hundreds of millions of pounds. We sincerely hope that by joining the tabloid club, the paper might now begin to make financial sense, rather than depend on massive subsidy. Just one bit of helpful advice. Commercially-viable tabloids – even mid-market ones like the Mail – rely on putting stories on their pages that actually interest people.”

What will actually sting the Guardian newsroom is the realisation that the paper wasted £50 million on Berliner format presses in 2005 – they were expected to roll for much longer. The Guardian spent another £30 million that year upgrading printworks in London and Manchester. Another £80 million down the Guardian gutter…

Tags: ,
December 8, 2017 at 10:10 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Noel Gallagher tells NME…

“Fuck Jeremy Corbyn. He’s a Communist…. the communists don’t care about the aspirational.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions Pompous Benn Too Busy for Brexit Questions
Boris on “Cowardly” Paperchase and Pizza Hut Boris on “Cowardly” Paperchase and Pizza Hut
Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit Order of the OTT: Guardian Says “We’ll All Starve” Due to Brexit
Now Stop Funding Hate Targets NSPCC Now Stop Funding Hate Targets NSPCC
Loony Chris Williamson Still Loving Castro Loony Chris Williamson Still Loving Castro
Spineless Pizza Hut Cave to Press-Hating Twitter Trolls Spineless Pizza Hut Cave to Press-Hating Twitter Trolls
Layoffs at BuzzFeed UK Layoffs at BuzzFeed UK
Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story Labour Spreads BBC’s Incorrect Universal Credit Story
BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo BBC’s Unfortunate Corbyn Subtitle Typo
Five More Years of Kay Five More Years of Kay
Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story Indy Retracts Animal Sentience Story
Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million Viral Animal Sentience Fake News Story Seen by Two Million
Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist Putin: Alex Salmond is Not a Kremlin Propagandist
Owen, Piers, Guido Three-Way Owen, Piers, Guido Three-Way
Newsnight’s Royal Farce Newsnight’s Royal Farce
Paperchase Faces Backlash After Bowing to Anti-Press Freedom Cranks Paperchase Faces Backlash After Bowing to Anti-Press Freedom Cranks
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation Royal Mail’s Tweets Deliver Truth About Nationalisation
Unilad Deleted From Facebook Unilad Deleted From Facebook
70 Million Reasons BuzzFeed Won’t Go Public 70 Million Reasons BuzzFeed Won’t Go Public