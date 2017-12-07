Osborne Doesn’t Rule Out Return To Parliament

George Osborne didn’t rule out a return to parliament at his press gallery lunch today. The Evening Standard editor gave a lively speech and when asked if he would return to parliament he said: “I don’t rule it out”. But he did rule out joining the NUJ…

Osborne had the following to say:

On Boris: “A pretty effective mayor of London.” On the Tory leadership: “It is the consensus party view that there will be a Conservative Leader contest this parliament.” On Corbyn: “If the Labour movement was led by a social democrat of even middling ability they would now be 20 points ahead in the polls.” On Freezergate: Taught him “a thing or two about editorial conference.” On why Remain lost: “We looked like the establishment.” On the importance of the metropolitan elite: If the Tories are “anti-modern and anti-metropolitan then people will be anti-us.”

Mayoral bid or return to the Commons? A George / Amber / Ruth Remoaner dream team…

H/T The Lobby