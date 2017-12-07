CBI: Brexit the Worst Thing to Happen In Any Country in the World Ever

Guido awards the Order of the OTT to the president of the CBI Paul Drechsler, who told a City of London Corporation party last night that Brexit is the “most serious issue any country in the world has ever had to face”. Yep, forget the Russian civil war, Chernobyl, Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Blitz, the Great Chinese Famine, the Black Death, the Irish potato famine, the introduction of smallpox to South America, the 1971 Iranian blizzard, 9/11, the Nanking massacre, the break-up of Bucks Fizz, the Great Depression or the assassination of JFK. According to the CBI it is Brexit that is the worst thing to happen in any country in the world ever. Peak Remoan…

H/T Politico Playbook
