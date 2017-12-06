PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Ruth George (High Peak) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 6 December.
Q2 Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley)
Q3 Sir Henry Bellingham (North West Norfolk)
Q4 John Grogan (Keighley)
Q5 Michael Fabricant (Lichfield)
Q6 Jim Shannon (Strangford)
Q7 Mr Ben Bradshaw (Exeter)
Q8 Dr Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test)
Q9 Alex Chalk (Cheltenham)
Q10 Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun)
Q11 Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith)
Q12 Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)
Q13 Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough)
Q14 Ms Karen Buck (Westminster North)
Q15 Mr Adrian Bailey (West Bromwich West)
