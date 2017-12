Earlier we met Mika Minio-Paluello, the top Corbynista activist who claimed to be advising Jeremy Corbyn and his inner circle. Mika advocates throwing open Britain’s borders, abolishing prisons, telling cops to “f**k off” and thinks the hard left can “seize most of London”. Wanna live with Mika?

This 2016 advert for a spare room in Mika’s house invites all-comers, except: “no cops… no Zionists”. Don’t all rush at once…