Labour Call Centre Staff on 12 Hours a Week Get 30p Pay Rise

Staff at Labour’s Newcastle call centre aren’t exactly over the moon about a 30p pay rise they’ve been given in line with this month’s increase to the National Living Wage. A collective eye-roll took place as party’s call centre operators were told in an email:

“We are pleased to inform you that in line with the increase of the Living Wage rate, effective from 1st December your hourly paid rate will rise to £8.75 per hour.”

Labour’s manifesto demands a £10 an hour minimum wage for all workers over 18…

Labour insiders told Guido that staff are only guaranteed 12 hours work a week, and receive an email on Friday evenings telling them how much work is available the following week. A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is an accredited living wage employer. We don’t comment on staffing matters.” The party simultaneously claims to oppose work insecurity…

Tags: ,
November 24, 2017 at 4:32 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Michael Gove delivering Brexit for pets…

“I want to make sure Brexit delivers not just for the British people, but for animals too.”

