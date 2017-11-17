Yasmin Alibhai-Brown: I’d Rather Be Mugabe Than May

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown tells Sky News she would rather be Robert Mugabe than Theresa May because of “that whole Brexit thing”. Seriously, Sky paid her for that searing analysis. The most lukewarm of hot takes…
Noel Gallagher on Brexit:
“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”