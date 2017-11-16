Teething Problems for Alex Salmond’s RT Show

Alex Salmond’s new RT show is suffering teething problems after it emerged that tweets read out on the programme were posted by a variety of dubious accounts, at least one of which is controlled by the show’s producers. Salmond said he had got an “avalanche” of tweets, but:

A tweet asking “so why RT?” was first up, which the show claimed was sent in by @ellalorenR. No @ellalorenR account exists…

The question “if you were Prime Minister would you stop Brexit?” was sent by @thegodfather12. This account, set up in 2009, has never tweeted before…

@admrobrts asked “What does Slainte mean?”, regarding Salmond’s production company Slainte Media. Twitter shows it was sent at 11.08am, more than three hours after it had been read out…

Finally, @lastjohn asked “When are you getting President Trump on your show?” @lastjohn is the private account of Luisa St John, an RT employee who appears in the credits as “Series Director”…

Good start…