Hammond to Deliver “Real Action” on Housing in Budget

Tory MPs considered the pre-conference promise of 5,000 new homes a year derisory to the point of being insulting to voters. Good news is coming in the Budget, though. Number 10 chief of staff Gavin Barwell says in a rare tweet that Hammond is going to do “more” next week:

And Sajid Javid adds this morning that the Chancellor is going to show a Churchillian drive to deliver “real action” on house building:

“Faced with the crisis of the Second World War, Churchill demanded “action this day” so the country could rise to the challenge. And, faced with an unprecedented housing crisis, that’s what you’re going to get from this government. Real action, day after day, week after week, to give this country a housing market that works for everyone. In next week’s Budget you’ll see just how seriously we take this challenge, just how hard we’re willing to fight to get Britain building.”

Right Phil?

November 16, 2017



Noel Gallagher on Brexit:

“In England, the Brexit thing, it’s like, I can’t believe there’s so much noise about it… It was put to the people as a vote, the people voted. That’s democracy. F***ing get over it.”

