Cable: I Don’t Regret Having Rennard on My Campaign

Vince Cable has told BBC 5 Live’s Emma Barnett that he does not regret having Lord Rennard help out on his campaign in Twickenham in June. Confronted with Guido’s story that Rennard was in Vince’s campaign office on polling day, went leafleting outside Twickenham station and posed for photos with Cable and his constituents, Cable admitted:

“He did come as a volunteer. I had hundreds of volunteers. He’s a party member; he came along and did some canvassing and supported us, as he did with other MPs and candidates. I don’t regret he came as a volunteer. The position is, he’s an ordinary party member, he comes and helps and knocks on doors like hundreds of other people, and he came and supported my campaign.”

Cable also backed Rennard’s continuing LibDem membership, saying the party should “move on”:

“He clearly is the focus of a great deal of critical comment. I want the party to move on… I don’t want every conversation to go back to what happened 10 years ago with him. His position is not a comfortable one, but he is still a party member and I think that’s where it should rest.”

Not sure LibDem women will be particularly impressed at being told to “move on”…

Tags: ,
People: /
November 15, 2017 at 11:00 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Frank Field to Hilary Benn in the chamber:

“I always bought my houses, I never inherited them.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page Brexiteers Livid With Telegraph Front Page
BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter BBC News Duped by Zanu PF Twitter
Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree Dent Coad Drew Tory Being Hanged From Tree
Kemi and Cleverly Call on Corbyn to Withdraw Whip From Dent Coad Kemi and Cleverly Call on Corbyn to Withdraw Whip From Dent Coad
Dent Coad’s Illuminati and Masonic Conspiracy Theories Dent Coad’s Illuminati and Masonic Conspiracy Theories
Venezuela Runs Out of Money Venezuela Runs Out of Money
Emma Dent Coad: Give 13 Year-Olds “Explicit” Sex Manuals Emma Dent Coad: Give 13 Year-Olds “Explicit” Sex Manuals
“Top Downing Street Aide Touched My Breast” “Top Downing Street Aide Touched My Breast”
Who Nicked Nelson? Who Nicked Nelson?
Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life” Dent Coad Also Called Bailey “Ghetto Man Low Life”
Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag” Labour MP: Black Tory Candidate is “Token Ghetto Boy” and “Scumbag”
Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell? Kensington Tories Ask Voters: How Important is Grenfell?
Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7 Hitler Row Labour Candidate: British Government Did 7/7
McDonnell: We’ll Move Out McDonnell: We’ll Move Out
Corbyn’s Record on Iran Corbyn’s Record on Iran
Khan Lies His Way Through Marr Khan Lies His Way Through Marr
Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’ Labour Candidate: ‘What Good Have the Jews Done?’
Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition Cap Comp: Patel a Lie Edition
From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining From Husky Hugging to Coal Mining
Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign Welsh Labour “Distraught” Carwyn Didn’t Resign