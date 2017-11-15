Byline Outs ‘Russian Troll’ – Turns Out to Be Glasgow Security Guard

This week the website Byline Media published an investigation into Russian Twitter troll accounts supposedly being used to subvert British democracy. Their story looked at one account, @Didgery77332, which purports to be based in Scotland. Byline reported that, due to the account’s support for Brexit, its tendency to retweet “Russian-inspired disinformation” and its poor grasp of the English language, @Didgery77332 was a Russian troll account:

“There’s a pretty convincing case Didgery is indeed a Russian troll… On balance, at the higher end of the probability scale, it was a fair assessment that this account appears to be a foreign-based troll pushing Russian messaging.”

Well, the Scotsman has checked out Byline’s report, and worked out that @Didgery77332 is actually a security guard and father based in Glasgow. The paper quickly found him and spoke to him:

“It’s not difficult to track me down. People might not agree with my opinions, but that doesn’t make me a Russian troll. I work 12 hour shifts, often standing at a gate for hours on end – posting on Twitter helps pass the time.”

A Byline conspiracy theory falls apart again… 

Quote of the Day

Andrew Pierce tells Anna Botting “I saw Kevin Spacey on Hampstead Heath”

Kevin Magure dead pans “Looking for rare Orchids?”

